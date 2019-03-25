Railway RRC Group D Level 1 recruitment 2019: Applicants are invited to apply for 1,03,769 posts for Group D Level 1 posts under Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), eligible candidates need to apply till April 12, 2019. Important dates are mentioned below. For updates visit the official website-.rrcb.gov.in

Railway RRC Group D Level 1 recruitment 2019: Railway (RRC) has invited applications for Group D Level 1 recruitment under, around 1,03,769 posts are to be filled under Railway Recruitment Cell. Eligible candidates can apply online till April 12, 2019. The last date for final submission of application is 26 April 2019. Payment through SBI Challan or Post Office is April 18, 2019upto 1 PM. Candidates keen to apply for the post should be 10th class passed with ITI or hold NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) Certificate Accredited by NCVT (National Counseling for Vocational Certificate). For updates visit the official website-.rrcb.gov.in

Important dates:

• March 12, 2019 (5:00 Pm)- Starting Date of Application

• April 12, 2019, till (5:00 Pm)-Closure date of submitting the application

• April 23, 2019: Closure date and time for Payment of Application Fee through Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI)

• April 18, 2019: Closure Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee through SBI Challan and Post Office Challan

• April 16, 2019: Final submission of Applications

• September-October 2019: RRC Group D Level 1 Computer Based Test (CBT).

Vacancy Details:

• Assistant Operations (Electrical)

• Assistant Pointsman

• Assistant Signal & Telecom

• Assistant Track Machine

• Assistant TL & AC

• Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

• Assistant TRD

• Assistant Works

• Assistant (WORKSHOP)

• Assistant Bridge

• Assistant C&W

• Assistant Depot (Stores)

• Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

• Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)

• Assistant Works (Workshop)

• Hospital Assistant

• Track Maintainer Grade IV

Salary Details:

Under level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix selected candidates for RRC Group D Posts will be paid Rs 18,000/. per month.

Educational qualification:

Candidates must be 10th pass or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Age limit(min-max):

18 to 33 Years

Selection procedure:

All aspiring candidates need to undergo Online Examination (Computer Based Test) followed by Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification. All the candidates will then receive a e-call letter that is to be downloaded from the websites of RRBs/RRCs.

The information about the e-call letter download shall be updated through the websites as well as personal email communication to the candidates.

Application fee:

• For General/OBC candidates application fee Rs 500/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1:- 400/-)

• For SC/ST/Female/PWD/, Economically Backward Classes (EBC), Ex-Serviceman/PwBDs, Minorities, Transgender application fee candidates Rs 250/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1:- 250/-)

