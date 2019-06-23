Indian Railways Recruitment 2019:. The Integral Coach Factory, Chennai under Ministry of Railways has opened the application process for 992 Apprentice posts. Last date to apply is June 24, 2019.

According to the official notification, posts of Apprentice under the Apprentice Act, 1961 are vacant and the application process for the same has been opened through the website – icf.indianrailways.gov.in. All those who want to apply must log into the official web portal and submit their filled up applications through the prescribed format.

According to reports, the date for submission of applications to apply to the posts is June 24, 2019, till 5:00 PM. This recruitment drive is being conducted by the Indian Railways for filling up a total of 992 vacancies against the posts.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total number of posts: 992

Name and number of vacancies against the posts:

For Fresher

Welder: 160 posts

Fitter: 120 posts

Electrician: 80 posts

Carpenter: 40 posts

Mechanist: 40 posts

Painter: 40 posts

Ex-ITI

Fitter: 140 posts

Welder: 130 posts

Electrician: 120 posts

Mechanist: 40 posts

Painter: 40 posts

Carpenter: 40 posts

Passa: 2 posts

RRB Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

All the applicants are required to have passed the matriculate or class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Must have ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

RRB Recruitment 2019: Age limit

Candidates applying to the posts must be above 15 years and not more than 24 years of age as on October 1, 2019.

