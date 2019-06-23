Railways Recruitment 2019: The Integral Coach Factory, Chennai (Ministry of Railways) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates through a notification released on the official website.
According to the official notification, posts of Apprentice under the Apprentice Act, 1961 are vacant and the application process for the same has been opened through the website – icf.indianrailways.gov.in. All those who want to apply must log into the official web portal and submit their filled up applications through the prescribed format.
According to reports, the date for submission of applications to apply to the posts is June 24, 2019, till 5:00 PM. This recruitment drive is being conducted by the Indian Railways for filling up a total of 992 vacancies against the posts.
Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Total number of posts: 992
Name and number of vacancies against the posts:
For Fresher
Welder: 160 posts
Fitter: 120 posts
Electrician: 80 posts
Carpenter: 40 posts
Mechanist: 40 posts
Painter: 40 posts
Ex-ITI
Fitter: 140 posts
Welder: 130 posts
Electrician: 120 posts
Mechanist: 40 posts
Painter: 40 posts
Carpenter: 40 posts
Passa: 2 posts
RRB Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
All the applicants are required to have passed the matriculate or class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Must have ITI certificate in the relevant trade.
RRB Recruitment 2019: Age limit
Candidates applying to the posts must be above 15 years and not more than 24 years of age as on October 1, 2019.