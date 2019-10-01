Railways RITES recruitment 2019: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Site Inspector. Check details.

Railways RITES recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of Site Inspector by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) under the Ministry of Railways. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 47 vacancies are to be filled. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment to the post can apply for the same by visiting the official Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), rites.com. All the interested candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date to submit the application which is October 10, 2019.

Vacancy details for Railways RITES recruitment 2019:

Site Inspector (CIVIL): 25 vacancies

Site Inspector (E&M): 7 vacancies

CAD Inspector: 15 vacancies

Total vacancies: 47

Eligiblity criteria for Railways RITES recruitment 2019:

Educational qualifications:

Site Inspector (Civil): Candidates must hold a diploma in Civil Engineering.

Site Inspector (E&M): Candidates must hold a diploma Elelctrical and electronics, electrical, production, mechanical, industrial or automobile engineering.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for the same is 40 years.

Steps to apply for Railways RITES recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), rites.com.

Step 2: Tap the link online registration under the career tab present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Login using the registration number.

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload all the images.

Documents required for Railways RITES recruitment 2019:

Two recent passport size color photographs.

Certificates of professional and academic qualification.

High school certificate for proof of date of birth.

EWS/ST/SC/OBC certificate for candidates of reserved category.

PAN card.

GATE scorecard in the original.

Payscale for Railways RITES recruitment 2019:

Site inspector: The candidates shortlisted for this post will be paid Rs 4.6 lakh per annum.

CAD operator: The candidates shortlisted for this post will be paid Rs 4.3 lakh per annum.

