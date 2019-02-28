Railways RPF SI, constable recruitment: The Railway Police Force has released the hall tickets for the second stage of the recruitment exam for the post of constable and sub-inspector has been released by on the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The interested and eligible candidates can download the same through the official website. The candidtes will be selected on the basis of a written examination, physical measurement test (PMT), medical test and document verification test.

Railways RPF SI, constable recruitment: The admit card for the second stage of the recruitment exam for the post of constable and sub-inspector has been released by the Railway Police Force on the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The interested candidates are requested to download the same from the official website. The purpose of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 9,739 posts The candidates will be selected on the basis of the score on the written examination. Later, they will have to appear for physical measurement test (PMT), medical test and document verification test. At the end, a final list is prepared to announce the final result.

Railways RPF SI, constable admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website, si.rpfonlineereg.org

Step 2: click on the link ‘call letter for PET/PMT and DV’, on the homepage,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Use the registration number in order to get the admit card

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

It is important for the candidates to download the admit card for future use. The instructions like exam dates and venue will be mentioned in the admit cards.

The instructions like exam dates and venue will be mentioned in the admit cards. The written examinations will be conducted from December 9, 2018 to January 13, 2019 and December 20, 2018 to February 19, 2019.

Meanwhile, a detailed notification and application process for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC recruitment will be released today i.e., on February 28, 2019, the interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website.

