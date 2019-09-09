Railways RRB NTPC 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the hall tickets for the NTPC test this week, a senior official from the board said. While they have not decided about the RRB NTPC exam dates yet.

However, since the board is busy conducting other recruitment examination like RRB junior engineer, RRB ALP Technician, therefore the Board is not expected to announce the dates in the coming days .

The Railway officials said that the scrutinisation of the application of RRB NTPC is still in process. They also quoted that they are not sure of releasing the schedule in October as we are busy with other recruitment exams. Previously, the Railways had announced to release the examination dates by September, however to be another day.

This will be the first stage computer-based test (CBT) for the recruitment at the post of Non-technical popular category (NTPC). The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting  the candidates for the second stage CBT. It will be based on their merit.

CBT 1 will have negative marking wherein one-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. To be finally selected in the last process, candidates will have to appear for a typing test (TST) and document verification after CBT 1 and 2.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 35,277 vacancies are on offer. Of which 10,628 are applicable for the level 12th pass. On the other hand, a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.

Meanwhile, a question paper in a Pdf format and screenshots of a computer screen will be available. RRB JE CBT 2 are doing the rounds on the Internet and it hinted at an alleged leak. Now the candidates are demanding the cancellation of the exam. While the Railways have denied the examination being leaked. Also, they have not ruled out any possibility that a candidate might have smuggled a mobile in the exam hall.

