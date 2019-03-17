Railways RRC group D recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) recruitment process has begun and will conclude on April 12, 2019. The candidates who are eligible and interested to be a part of this recruitment drive must fill in the form as soon a possible before the deadline.

RRC will announce the dates for the first computer-based test (CBT) after the completion of the application process. The first examination is likely to be conducted from September to October 2019.

RRC Group D 2019: Syllabus

Mathematics: Number System, BODMAS, Decimals & Fractions, LCM & HCF, Ratio and, Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Squares & Square, Roots, Age Calculations, Calendars & Clocks, Pipes & Cisterns.

General Intelligence and reasoning: Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical, Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

General Science: Physics, chemistry and life sciences of class 10 standard level

General Awareness on Current Affairs: Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and many other such important topics like books, political and business tycoons, etc.

RRC Group D recruitment: Selection procedure

CBT exam- 90-minute examination with 100 multiple examinations

PET test: physical capabilities exam

Railways RRC Group D: Exam Pattern

Maths, GK, Reasoning, General science, current affairs. The exam will be conducted for over 90 minutes and for every negative answer 1/3 marks will be deducted for each question.

It is advised that the students keep a close check on the official website of the RRC for information related to the application process. The process is going to end on April 23, 2019, so the candiates who are eligible should apply as soon as possible.

