Railways RRC group D recruitment 2019-21: Applicants are requested to apply for the Railway recruitment cell (RRC) vacancy. Almost 1,03,769 posts are lying vacant. Candidates need to submit the application fee on or before April 23, 2019 and submit their respective applications before April 12, 2019. Check inside the exam pattern and other details.

Railway recruitment cell (RRC) has activated the online application link for Group D post. A grand total of 1,03,769 posts are to be filled by eligible candidates. Candidates have been informed to submit the application fee on or before April 23, 2019, whereas all applicants can submit their respective applications till April 12, 2019.

Syllabus of RRC examination:

Mathematics:

• BODMAS

• Number System

• Ratio and Proportion

• Percentages

• Mensuration

• Time and Work

• Time and Distance

• Simple and Compound Interest

• Profit and Loss

• Algebra

• Geometry and Trigonometry

• Elementary Statistics

• Decimals & Fractions

• LCM & HCF

• Squares & Square Roots

• Age Calculations

• Calendars & Clocks

• Pipes & Cisterns.

General Intelligence an reasoning:

• Analogies

• Alphabetical and Number Series

• Coding and Decoding

• Mathematical Operations

• Relationships

• Syllogism

• Jumbling

• Venn Diagrams

• Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

• Conclusions and Decision Making

• Similarities and Differences

• Analytical Reasoning

• Classification

• Directions

• Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

General Science:

• The syllabus under this covers physics, chemistrylevelsLife Sciences of 10 standard levels.

General Awareness on Current Affairs:

• All subjects related to science & technology, sports, culture, personalities, economics, politics are important and need more focus.

Exam pattern :

Objective type questions on general intelligence and reasoning, mathematics, general science, general awareness on current affairs will be asked. Exam duration will be of 90 minutes. Negative marking would be there if answered incorrectly in the CBT. 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process of the RRC group-D, recruitment comprises three stages:

• Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100

multiple choice questions.

• Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by

means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

Note: Candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) level 1 and 2 after which they have to appear for the physical measurement test (PET), medical test and document verification will be conducted. The first exam is scheduled to be conducted in September and October this year. The candidates need to have a 10th pass certificate or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT.

