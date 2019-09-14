Rajasthan ANM Admission 2019: The final merit list of the Rajasthan Assistant Nurse and Midwifery Course has been declared on the official website of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences. Given below are the steps to download the Rajasthan 2019 ANM Final Merit List.

The candidates those who had registered themselves for Rajasthan ANM 2019 Final Merit List are eligible for admission to the two-year ANM Course (Assistant Nurse and Midwifery Course) offered in several governments and private nursing institutions located in the state of Rajasthan.

Candidates must note that the final merit list was released in the PDF format. hence candidates are advised to visit the official website rajswasthya.nic.in to check the merit list.

Steps to check Rajasthan ANM Final Merit List 2019

Candidates can download the Rajasthan 2019 ANM Final Merit List by following the steps given below.

Step 1: For this, you must first go to the official website rajswasthya.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan ANM 2019 merit list link

Step 3: In the window that appears, click on the category under which you have applied

Step 4: Rajasthan ANM 2019 merit list will be available in a PDF format

Step 5: Check your name and download the list for future reference

Rajasthan ANM Final Merit List 2019 contains details like name, address, date of birth, category, secondary examination marks, technical marks, and RNC number. Apart from this, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur has also released the list of rejected candidates.

