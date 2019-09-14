The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences has declared the Rajasthan ANM final merit list 2019. Candidates who are willing to get admission to Rajasthan ANM 2019 can now check the official website, rajswasthya.nic.in.

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur has announced the Rajasthan ANM final merit list 2019. The merit list has been published in the online mode only. Candidates who are looking to get admission to Rajasthan ANM 2019 and have filled the application for the same can now check and download the final merit list on the official website, rajswasthya.nic.in. The final-merit list of the ANM 2019 has been released category-wise.

Candidates whose name are visible in the Rajasthan ANM final merit list can have their admission in two years ANM courses (Auxiliary Nurses and Midwifery course). The 2 years of courses have been offered in various government and private institutions situated in the state of Rajasthan.

How to check Rajasthan ANM final merit list 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website f the Rajasthan University of health sciences, rajswasthya.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link Rajasthan ANM 2019 merit list.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: In the new window, candidates will need to click on the category they have applied

Step 5: The Rajasthan ANM 2019 merit list will be displayed on the screen of the candidates in a PDF format

Step 6: Candidates will have to check their name and download the final merit list for future reference.

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, established on February 25, 2005, is a state university based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The university started functioning from January 2006. The university has is won college and is an affiliating university to all Government and some private medical colleges in the state.

