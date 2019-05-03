Rajasthan Board DIET Class 5 results 2019 to be out soon: Rajasthan State Education Board is most likely to release the results of the Class 5 examination in the second week of May, the Indian Express reported. The candidates who have appeared for the Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) Class 5 examinations can check their Class 5 results 2019 @ indiaresults.com and also at board's official website @ education.rajasthan.goc.in.

Over thousands of students have appeared for the Rajasthan DIET examinations 2019 and have been waiting for their Rajasthan board 5th results 2019 or Diet online result. The examinations have been conducted between the month of February and March 2019. Only those students who will clear the Class 5 Board examinations 2019 are eligible to take admissions in Class 6th.

The reports said that the revaluation process will start 10 to 15 days after the declaration of the results. The board has clarified that the government institutes which won’t perform well in this year will have to face stringent actions.

Apart from that, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2019 will be out on May 20, reports said. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board DIET Class 5 results 2019: How to Check

First, go to the official website of the board @ www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the result link Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2019 will be in front of you Keep a copy of the Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2019, as it will be needed in the future.

