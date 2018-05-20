The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 Board Exam results on its official website tomorrow, May 21, 2018. earlier the results were supposed to be out on may 19, however it got delayed. Students can download their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, indiaresults.com or results.gov.in.

The result of the RBSE Class 12 board examinations is all set to be announced by the Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) on May 21, 2018, as per reports in a leading daily. The students who had appeared for the academic year 2017-18 final examinations of Class 12 can check their results on the official website of the Board. The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also in various other third-party websites such as indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Moreover, talking about the delay in releasing the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results this year, the RBSE secretary, Meghna Chaudhary said that results should be announced by May 19, 2018. He further said, “Meeting of our results announcing committee could not be held today [on Friday] because of some inevitable circumstances. So there will be a delay by a day or two.” The Class 12 Board Examinations were held at 5,507 centres across the state of rajasthan. Meanwhile, earlier reports say that the results were supposed to be out on May 19, which was yesterday. The Class 12 Board examinations were conducted during the month of March 8 to April 2, 2018.

Students can download their RBSE Class 12 Board Results 2018 with the help of the following steps:

Log on to the official website of the Rajasthan Board, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Search for the link that read, “BSER Class 12 Board Results 2018” and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Enter the necessary details such as Roll Number and click submit Your results will be displayed on the screen

To go to the official website directly, click here: ‘Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2018’

