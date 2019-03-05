Rajasthan Board releases RBSE Admit Card 2019 for Class 10, 12 @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer on Tuesday released the admit card for class 10 and class 12 students, who will soon be appearing for the RBSE Board exams 2019. The Class 12 board examination in Rajasthan are scheduled to commence from March 7, 2019, and will continue till April 2, 2019. The examinations for class 10 will begin from March 14, 2019. The exams will end within 7 days.

The students are advised to collect their respective admit cards from their schools as soon as possible. Also, it is mandatory to carry your admit cards along with you at the time of appearing for the examination. Those who will not be able to show their admit cards at the time of examination won’t be allowed to take the examination.

This year, over 20 lakh students have been appearing for the board examination. For class 10, there are over 11 lakh students who have been appearing for the board examination while for class 12, the number is around 9 lakh.

The RBSE Admit Cards 2019 also carries the other important information regarding teh candidate including students’ name, candidate’s roll number, enrollment number, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth of the students, the date of the exams, exam days, timings for the exams, examination centre name, centre’s code, reporting time, subject name etc.

