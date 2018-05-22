Rajasthan board result 2018 for Arts, Science and Commerce for Class 12 are likely to be declared on May 23rd (Tomorrow). Class 12th RBSE board exams were held between March 8th and April 2nd and around 8 lakh students appeared for the same. Candidates can access their results on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education i.e rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Results for Class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce are likely to be declared on May 23rd, 2018 (Tomorrow). Candidates can access their class 12th Board results on RBSE’s official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in as well as on websites like examresults.net/rajasthan and indiaresults.in. The results are reportedly expected to be declared at 6:15pm. RBSE board exams for Class 12th for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were held between March 8th and April 2nd. Over 8 lakh Class 12th students appeared for the board examinations in Rajasthan.

Once the results are declared, the candidates can access their results either online via the official website or via SMS. After the results are announced, candidates are advised to take a print out of their board results for future references. Rajendra Gupta, Board spokesperson told Indian Express: “The Rajasthan Board will declare the results on Wednesday, May 23 in presence of the state Education minister Vasudev Devnani. The results will be available at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in from 6:15 pm,”

How to Check Rajasthan Board Results 2018:

STEP 1: Go to Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on Rajasthan Board Results 2018 link

STEP 3: Follow the link for RBSE Class 12th Board results

STEP 4: Enter the required Information in the given fields

STEP 5: After accessing the results, download or take a print-out for future references

To access the results via SMS:

For Arts: SMS: RESULT<space> RAJ12A<space> ROLL NUMBER. Send it to 56263

For Science: SMS: RESULT<space> RAJ12S<space> ROLL NUMBER. Send it to 56263

For Commerce: SMS: RESULT<space> RAJ12C<space> ROLL NUMBER. Send it to 56263

