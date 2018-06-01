The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the class 12 humanities stream result today. According to Rajendra Gupta, “Education minister Vasudev Devnani will declare the result at 6.15pm at the board’s office.” Candidates can visit the official website for the Rajasthan board i.e. rajresults.nic.in. Over 537,359 students of humanities appeared for the RBSE 12th arts for 2018 examination.

On Thursday, a spokesperson announced that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the class 12 humanities stream result on Friday, June 1. “Education minister Vasudev Devnani will declare the result at 6.15pm at the board’s office,” Rajendra Gupta said. Over 826,278 students appeared for the examination this year out of which 42,665 were from commerce, 246,254 science candidates and 537,359 from humanities.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announced the RBSE Class 12th result 2018 for science and commerce streams in the last week of May. Candidates who appeared for the exam this year can check their results on the official website of RBSE i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to check RBSE 12th arts result for 2018:

Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board i.e. rajresults.nic.in

Click on the link for Senior Secondary arts/ Humanities 2018 Result

Enter the exam details that includes roll number and click on submit

Check your result, download it and take a print out for future references.

Last year, over 89.05% students passed the Class 12 humanities stream out of the 565,930 candidates who appeared in the examination. Girls did better than boys as 91.35% were declared successful while 87.04% boy cleared.

The results of class 12 Science and Commerce stream of Rajasthan Board was declared on may 23 on the official website of Rajasthan Board. The students who appeared for the exam can check their class 12th Science and Commerce result at the official site of Rajasthan Secondary Education Board (RBSE) rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The class 12th Science and Commerce examination was conducted by the Rajasthan Board from 8 March to 2 April 2018.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App