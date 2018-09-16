Rajasthan BSER RBSE 10th, 12th compartmental results 2018: The Rajasthan Board is likely going to release the 10th, 12th Compartmental results 2018 on its official website this week, which is tentatively on Septemberber 20. Candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the website rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan BSER RBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental results 2018: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely going to declare the Class 10, or Intermediate compartmental examinations on September 20, as per reports in a leading daily. Candidates who had appeared for the RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2018 or RBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2018 are advised to check the official website of the Board for more details. The Board had conducted the Supplementary exams during the month of July and August for those students who failed to pass in one or two subjects.

Also, reports reveal that Rajasthan Board spokesperson, Rajendra Gupta has said, “The board is at the last leg of the preparation of results. We are trying to declare the results of Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations on September 20.” The results of both the classes will be available on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in after the results are announced on the tentative schedule. The results will also be available on third-party website indiaresults.com.

ALSO READ: Telangana Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018: Hurry! Last date for online applications to 9355 posts @ tspri.cgg.gov.in

Steps to check the Supplementary results:

Visit any of the above-mentioned websites On the homepage search for the result link Click on the link Students will be directed to a different page Here, enter the roll number and other necessary details Now click on submit Your 10th or 12th Supplementary result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

ALSO READ: WBHRB Recruitment 2018: 7,615 vacancies, apply for Staff Nurse before September 26 @ wbhrb.in

ALSO READ: TSPSC Recruitment 2018: Application open for Professor posts @ tspsc.gov.in, apply now

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More