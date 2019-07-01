Rajasthan BSTC results 2019: The examination result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) is expected to eb announced by July's first week. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the websites such as bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in.

Rajasthan BSTC results 2019 @ bstc2019.org: The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination result is likely to be announced by the first week of July. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the websites bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. The examination was conducted on Sunday, May 26 for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. On the basis of BSTC exam, shortlisted candidates will be qualified for the counselling process. the counselling process is expected to be held in the second week of July. Candidates need to get at least 50 per cent marks to pass the examination.

The minimum marks to qualify the exam are 45 per cent for reserved category candidates. BSTC exam registration was held in March-April.

In the previous year, BSTC result was announced on June 6. The exam was conducted by Banswara-based Govind Guru Tribal University.

Rajasthan BSTC results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download the Pdf. Take a print out for future use.

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Details of counselling process

Once the BSTC result will be declared, the counselling process is likely to begin in the second week of July.

Candidates whose name will appear on the merit list merit list will have to first register. Duly make the payment of counselling fee.

Following this, they have to finish the choice of the filling process after which the seats will be alloted.

After the allotment of seats, candidates have to submit their admission fee within the stipulated time.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App