The Admit Cards for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) Examination 2020 has been released by the Department of Elementary Education. They can be downloaded from the website, predeled.com. Applied candidates may download their Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2020 Admit Cards from a hyperlink found on this page. The candidates’ information will be needed to download the Admit Cards.

Entrance into the exam centres will not be granted without these Admit Cards. An individual candidate’s exam centre, date of exam, time and other important details will be imprinted onto his/her Admit Card. The Rajasthan BSTC Exam is scheduled to be held on August 31.

Candidates have to keep their Admit Card on their person, as mentioned earlier, lest they will not be permitted to enter the exam centre. Alongside the Admit Card, a blue/black ballpoint pen should also be carried by candidates for selecting answers given in the OMR Sheet.

Follow the given steps to download your Admit Card:

1. Go to the URL predeled.com.

2 Select the link to download the Admit Card.

3. Fill in the required credentials.

5. Click/tap on the “Login” button and download the Admit Card.

Below is a tentative exam pattern:

Total Time Allotted: 3 Hours/180 Minutes

Maximum Marks Obtainable: 600

Total Multiple Choice Questions: 600

It is believed that no negative marking will be there and the complete exam will consist only of multiple-choice questions.

In a rare case wherein a candidate finds any misinformation in their Admit Card, then they should immediately contact the authorities given below, as a candidate with such an Admit Card may not allow in the exam centre.

Address: Office of The Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. Examination and Registrar, Departmental (Education) Exams, Bikaner, Rajasthan. Directorate of Education Campus, Lalgargh, Bikaner-334001.

E-Mail Address: predeled2020@gmail.com

Contact Number: 01512226570

