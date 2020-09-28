Rajasthan BSTC 2020 Result: Rajasthan BSTC result is likely to be released soon by the Department of Elementary Education. Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2020 result will be announced on an online website, predeled.com.

Rajasthan BSTC result is likely to be released soon by the Department of Elementary Education. Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2020 result will be announced on an online website, predeled.com. The scorecard consists of subject-wise scores and total score of the candidates. The merit for the same will be revealed on the website as well. Based on the merit list, students will be allotted BSTC seats.

Rajasthan BSTC 2020 Result Date (expected):

Last year, the BSTC result was released in over a month’s period. So it is being expected that the result would be released in the 4th week of September. Students have been anticipating their results ever since the exam was conducted.

Nearly 7 lakh students appear for Rajasthan BSTC exam, this year as well, around 6-7 lakh students had given the exam. Candidates desiring to get admission in the D.El.Ed course, appear for this exam. BSTC has close to 15,000 seats under it and those seats are allotted after the result of this exam is released.

How to Check Rajasthan BSTC 2020 Result?

The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020 will be released only in online form at predeled.com in the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Login domain.

To check your results, visit predeled.com, you may also click here to be directed to the website.

Click on the Link for Rajasthan D.El.Ed result.

After clicking on the link, a new Login window will appear before you.

Now, either enter your Roll Number or your General Details to access the Login.

Click on the Proceed button.

The dashboard will open, you can now check your Rajasthan BSTC 2020 Result.

