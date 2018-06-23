Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) seat allotment results are going to be released today on the official website bstcggtu2018.com. Candidates can check their results by logging into the website.

The Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara on May 6, 2018, had conducted the BSTC examination and the results of the examination were released on June 6, 2018.

According to reports, the notification available on the official website of BSTC revealed that the BSTC seat allotment result will be released today on June 23. The BSTC examination is conducted every year for admissions into the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course at various Teacher Training Institutes in the state of Rajasthan.

Candidates who have qualified the examination will be allotted seats purely on merit and the merit list will be made on the performance of the candidates in the entrance examination. There are 20,920 vacant seats which are going to be filled by the candidates who have qualified in the BSTC examination this year.

Reports in a leading daily, more than 6.5 lakh candidates had registered for the examination and out of the total around 6 lakh, candidates qualified in the examination. Last year, the BSTC allotment results were declared by Kota University in the first week of July.

BSTC Allotment Important dates:

BSTC Seat allotment result: June 23

Timeline for deposit of allotment fee: June 23 to June 29, 2018

Reporting institutes after the first allotment: July 02 to July 06, 2018

