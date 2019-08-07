Rajasthan BSTC allotment list 2019 expected to release on Wednesday, August 7. The result will release o the official website of Rajasthan BSTC 2019, bstc2019.org.

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Counselling Results 2019 is likely to be declared today. The result expected to be released on the official website of Rajasthan BSTC 2019, bstc2019.org. Earlier, the declaration has been postponed by the Coordinator, Pre DEIEd Exam, 2019 and Registrar, Departmental (Education).

The Rajasthan BSTC allotment results expected to be announced on July 18, but changed later to July 21 and later on the date changed to July 21 and August 1. Due to one reason or another, the date of results continued being delayed.

At the time of the last extension dates of the result, the registration date for Rajasthan BSTC allotment also extended to August 3, 2019. However, with all problems sorted, the Rajasthan BSTC results 2019 are likely to be announced on Wednesday, August 7.

Steps to check Rajasthan BSTC results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan BSTC, bstc2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to click on the link for BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Allotment List / Results

Step 3: Students will need to enter the required details on the login page and submit

Step 4: After submission, the BSTC allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students will have to download the results and take a print out for future reference.

However, around 7 lakh candidates participated for the Rajsthan BSTC exam 2019. Candidates who will be selected in the exam are able to appear in the counseling process.

