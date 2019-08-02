Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019: The University of Bikaner is likely to release the Rajasthan BSTC allotment result 2019 soon on bstc2019.org. Candidates can check the steps to download the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 given in this article.

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019: The Rajasthan BSTC allotment result 2019 is likely to be declared by the authority on the official website soon. According to the reports, all the candidates who have registered themselves for the BSTC Counselling 2019 in Rajasthan are advised to keep an eye on the official website – bstc2019.org. The BSTC examination or Pre D.El.Ed. Examination,2019 was conducted for admission to the Pre- D.El.Ed program in Teachers Training Institute across the state.

How to check the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019?

Visit the official website as mentioned above – bstc2019.org

On the homepage, click on the relevant Allotment Result 2019 link

link On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the roll number as printed on the BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam 2019

Click on the submit button

The Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer

Download the same and take a print out if necessary

According to reports, more than 7 lakh candidates have appeared for the Rajasthan Pre- D. El. Ed examination this year. The University of Bikaner, the examination conducting authority had conducted the examination on July 3, 2019 and the BSTC counselling allotment results are expected to be available soon. The BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed Exam 2019 registration was extended till July 30, 2019.

Moreover, reports say that the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 allotment result was supposed to be declared yesterday, i.e. on August, however, the allotment results have not been released on the official website of the examination conducting authority yet. Shortlisted candidates in the allotment list will have to report to the allotted institute between August 2 to August 5, 2019 and lock their seats. Candidates can either accept or reject or apply for an upgrade from August 6, 2019, through the official website.

