Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019: The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course or Rajasthan BSTC or Pre D.El.Ed. Examination counselling results which was postponed by the authority is now going to release the results on the official website bstc2019.org today, August 8, 2019. According to reports, the results will be available by evening today and all the candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the same can check the steps to download the results given in this article below.
Rajasthan BSTC allotment result 2019: Documents required for verification
BSTC 2019 marks sheet
All education qualification
Passport size photographs
Identity proof
Nativity certificate
Date of Birth proof
How to check the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019?
- Candidates need to log into the official website mentioned above – bstc2019.org
- On the homepage, click on the relevant allotment result link
- Now, candidates will be taken to a new window
- Here, enter your details such as registration number and date of birth to login
- Now, check the list
- See if your name exists on the list
- Download the allotment result list and take a print out for reference if necessary
Here’s the direct link to download the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019