Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019 is going to be declared on the official website today. Candidates can check their Pre D.El.Ed allotment list on - bstc2019.org with the help of the steps given below.

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019: The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course or Rajasthan BSTC or Pre D.El.Ed. Examination counselling results which was postponed by the authority is now going to release the results on the official website bstc2019.org today, August 8, 2019. According to reports, the results will be available by evening today and all the candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the same can check the steps to download the results given in this article below.

Only those candidates who have qualified the BSTC Exam 2019 for D.El.Ed courses and have registered for counselling need to check the allotment list through the official website of the authority. Candidates must note that they will have to report to their allotted institutes and produce the following documents at the time of locking their seat.

Candidates will be allotted based on their prefered institues and merit. Those who wish to take admissions in the alloted colleges will have to complete the document verification process and make admission fee payment online through the official website. The last date for submission of fee and locking the seats has been scheduled for August 13, 2019



Rajasthan BSTC allotment result 2019: Documents required for verification



BSTC 2019 marks sheet

All education qualification

Reservation certificates, if any

Passport size photographs

Identity proof

Nativity certificate

Date of Birth proof



How to check the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website mentioned above – bstc2019.org

On the homepage, click on the relevant allotment result link

Now, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your details such as registration number and date of birth to login

Now, check the list

See if your name exists on the list

Download the allotment result list and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019

