Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019: Rajasthan Pre DElEd also known as Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate BSTC first round counseling results are likely to be released today on the official website of BSTC.

The Guru Gobind Tribal University will release the Rajasthan BSTC counseling seat allotment results on Friday, August 9, 2019, on the official website.

All those candidates those who are seeking admissions into two years D.EI.Ed course in the state and have appeared in the entrance exam can check their allotment result by visiting the official website. BSTC exam was held on May 6, 2019, at 1273 examination centers across Rajasthan. The results for the same was announced on June 3, 2019.

Steps to check Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSTC at bstc2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says BSTC Pre-D.EI.Ed 2019 Allotment List

Step 3: Candidates are then advised to login with your credentials like your roll number, registration number

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your BSTC result will be displayed n the screen,

Step 6: Download and take the print out for future reference.

The BSTC exam is held for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in the Teacher Training Institute, Rajasthan. Once the results have been declared, shortlisted candidates will have to download the BSTC seat allotment order and report to the prescribed colleges along with the allotment order.

