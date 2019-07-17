Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019. Pre D.El.Ed. exam, 2019 and Registrar, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, will soon release the Rajasthan basic school teaching certificate (BSTC) allotment results on the official website of the department. As per the official notification released by the authority, the BSTC allotment results will be issued on July 18 at bstc2019.org.

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019: The allotment result for Basic School Teaching Course (Rajasthan BSTC)is expected to be released by tomorrow, July 18, 2019, However, the result of BSTC counseling is expected to be released in the last week of July. The counseling result will be released between July 28 to 31, 2019

After releasing the counseling allotment result of Rajasthan BSTC (Rajasthan BSTC), the students will be able to download the same on the official website of BSTC bstc2019.org.On the official website, the full step to download the result is given. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for detailed information.

Steps to check Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the counseling results

Step 3: A pdf file with a list of candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates whose name has been shortlisted in the Rajasthan BST Allotment Results will have to appear with relevant documents on the date given. Candidates who will not present on the date their admission will be canceled.

The round of counseling admission in Rajasthan BSTC or DLE courses was held from July 5 to 12 July. Around 7 lakh students appeared for the exam which was held on July 3, 2019, of which selected and eligible candidates were shortlisted for the counseling process based on which education institutes will be assigned to them.

