Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019: The allotment results of Rajasthan basic school teaching certificate (BSTC) will be declared this week on July 18, 2019, on the official website of the department. Candidates can check the BSTC results as soon as the results are released by following these simple steps.

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019 @bstc2019.org: Pre D.El.Ed. exam, 2019 and Registrar, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, has issued the notification that the Rajasthan basic school teaching certificate (BSTC) allotment results will be declared soon on the official website of the department. As per the official notification released by the authority, the BSTC allotment results will be issued on July 18 at bstc2019.org.

Rajasthan BSTC seat allocation result, students will be able to check the official website of the department. Rajasthan BSTC official website www.bstc2019.org. Candidates whose name has been shortlisted in the Rajasthan BST Allotment Results will have to appear with relevant documents on the date given. Candidates who will not present on the date their admission will be canceled.

The BSTC counseling registration for admission to Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed in Rajasthan was conducted from July 5, 2019, to July 12, 2019, and the result for the same was released on July 3, 2019.

Steps to download Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the department,bstc2019.org to Download Rajasthan BSTC Results,

Step 2: On the homepage of the site click on the seat allotment result link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Rajasthan BSTC seat allocation result will be in front of you.

Step 6: Download a copy of Rajasthan BSTC seat allocation result for future reference.

In order to qualify the Rajasthan BSTC examinations, candidates belonging to general category should get 50 percent marks, 45 percent marks for OBC candidates. Candidates from other classes can get more information can visit the official website of the department.

