Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019: The results of Rajasthan BSTC Allotment, which was supposed to be released on the official website today has been delayed by the authority once again. According to reports, the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 is now going to be released by the Board next week. All those who have successfully cleared the BSTC exam this year are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

It has been reported that the office of Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. exam, 2019 and Registrar, Departmental (Education) exams, is expected to release a notification regarding the release of the result soon through the official website. Candidates can also check the list of D.El.Ed. colleges participating in BSTC counseling on the official website of the authority.

How to download Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019?

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website as mentioned here –

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019”

Step 3: On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Step 4: Read the instructions on the page

Step 5: Download the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 and keep a copy of the same for reference

