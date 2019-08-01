Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: The Rajasthan BSTC or the Pre D.El.Ed. allotment results at the BSTC’s official website, bstc2019.org. Candidates are advised to report in the D.El.Ed colleges involved in the counseling between August 2, 2019, and August 5, 2019.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: Coordinator, Pre DElEd Exam, 2019 & Registrar, Departmental (Education) has declared the Rajasthan BSTC or the Pre D.El.Ed. allotment results in online mode, bstc2019.org. Candidates those who have participated in the first round of counseling can check the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 on the official website, bstc2019.org

Earlier, it was notified that the allotment list will be issued on July 28, but finally, the list has been released today on August 1, 2019. Also, the deadline for registration was extended until July 30. After the registration process is completed, the Rajasthan BSTC first allotment list has been released at bstc2019.org.

Once the allotment list is declared candidates are advised to report in the D.El.Ed colleges involved in the counseling between August 2, 2019, and August 5, 2019. Over 7 lakh candidates had appeared for Rajasthan Pre- D. El. Ed examination, The BSTC examination was held on July 3, 2019, for admission to Pre- D.El.Ed program in Teachers Training Institute across Rajasthan.

Candidates can accept/ reject or apply for the upward movement from August 6, 2019, onwards. Praveen Kumar belonging to general category had topped the BSTC exam while in Sanskrit stream, Manisha secured the first position.

Steps to check Rajasthan BSTC Counselling result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the BSTC’s official website, bstc2019.org.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website click ‘Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number/ Roll Number

Step 4: Verify the information entered by you and click on the Submit button

Step 5: Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for the same for future reference.

