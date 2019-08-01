Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: The Rajasthan BSTC first seat allotment result would be released today, i.e. August 1, 2019, candidates those who have applied in the first round of counseling will be able to check the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 on the official website

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: The Rajasthan BSTC or the Pre D.El.Ed. allotment result would be released today, i.e. August 1, 2019. The Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 for the first round will be declared today online at the BSTC’s official website bstc2019.org. The deadline for registration was extended until July 30.

Coordinator, Pre DElEd Exam, 2019 & Registrar, Departmental (Education) will release the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019. All those candidates who had applied in the first round of counseling will be able to check the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 on the official website

Pn July 3, 2019, more than 7 lakh candidates had appeared for Rajasthan Pre- D. El. Ed examination, The BSTC examination was held for admission to Pre- D.El.Ed program in Teachers Training Institute across Rajasthan. This year the exam has been administered by the University of Bikaner.

Shortlisted candidates in the allotment list will be required to report to the allotted institute from August 2 to August 5, 2019. Candidates can accept/ reject or apply for the upward movement from August 6, 2019, onwards.

In the general category, Praveen Kumar topped the BSTC exam while in Sanskrit stream, Manisha secured the first position.

Steps to check Rajasthan BSTC Counselling result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the BSTC’s official website, bstc2019.org.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website click ‘Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number/ Roll Number

Step 4: Verify the information entered by you and click on the Submit button

Step 5: Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for the same for future reference.

