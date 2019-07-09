Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: The Rajasthan BSTC Counselling process has been started and the candidates are urged to appear in the same if they have qualified the written offline exam.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: The Rajasthan BSTC Counselling has been started. All the candidates who have applied for the exams and appeared for the exam are eligible to appear in the counselling round. All the candidates can register themselves for the process of counselling by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan BSTC, bstc2019.org. The registration process for the same will be executed online and the candidates will be granted admissions to the Basic School Teaching Course (Rajasthan BSTC). The course is also known as D.El.Ed pr Diploma in Elementary Education. The counselling process will continue till July 12, 2019. The exam for the same was held on May 26 across different centres of the state. All the candidates who have clearly passed the examinations are completely eligible to apply for the process of counselling. The result for the same has been announced on July 3, 2019. Approximately, 7 lakh students appeared in the examination and the admission to the students will be granted on the basis of merit.

Steps to apply for BSTC counselling 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan BSTC, bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying student registration for college choice present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill all the required details.

Step 5: Make the payment.

Step 6: All the candidates are required to lock-in their choices.

Step 7: Take a print out of the same for future references.

About Rajasthan BSTC 2019:

Rajasthan BSTC is basically an entrance exam which is conducted offline, i.e. pen-paper based test. All the candidates are allotted a time period of 3 hours to complete the test. The test paper consists of 600 marks and all the questions are multiple-choice questions. There are 200 questions in the paper and each question consists of marks.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App