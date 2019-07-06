Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) has released the dates of the counselling process. Candidates can check the counselling details at the official website bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: The dates of counselling process for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination has been released. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the counselling details at the official website bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in

The registration process will be conducted from July 5 to July 12, 2019. The candidates can pay their application fee from July 8 to July 13, 2019.

The result was declared on July 5, 2019

Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019:

Important dates –

Registration process: July 5 to July 12, 2019

Application fee – July 8 to July 13, 2019

First counseling result will be declared on July 18

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Know the details of the counselling process:

Candidates whose names have appeared on the merit list have to first register and pay the counseling fee. After filling the application fee. they have to complete the choice filling process following which the seats will be allocated. Once the allotment of the seats is done, candidates have to submit their application fee within the scheduled time.

Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019: Documents needed

Class 10 admit card

Class 10, 12 mark sheets

Class 10 admit card for the verification of the date of birth

Scanned photograph, a signature of the candidate

The BSTC examination was conducted on Sunday, May 26 for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.ed) program. Based on the performance of the candidates on the BSTC exam, they were shortlisted for the counselling process.

As per the reports, more than 7 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC exam 2019. The expected number of seats is 14500 to 15000. The admissions of the candidates will be based on their merit result.

