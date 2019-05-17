Rajasthan BSTC, D.El.Ed admit card 2019 released @ bstc2019.org: National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has released the hall ticket for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination or Rajasthan D.El.Ed or diploma in elementary education, a report said on Friday. The candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of NCTE @ bstc2019.org or @ rajrmsa.nic.in to download their BSTC examination 2019 admit card.

Rajasthan BSTC, D.El.Ed admit card 2019 released @ bstc2019.org: National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has released the hall ticket for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination or Rajasthan D.El.Ed or diploma in elementary education, a report said on Friday. The candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of NCTE @ bstc2019.org or @ rajrmsa.nic.in to download their BSTC examination 2019 admit card. The Rajasthan BSTC examination 2019 is scheduled to take place on May 26. The timings for the examination are from 2 pm to 5 pm. The candidates appearing in the examination are advised to download their respective BSTC admit card 2019.

Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official website for Pre D.El.Ed. Examination,2019 @ bstc2019.org On the homepage, click on the link that reads: Pre D.El.Ed. Examination,2019 Admit Card Enter your Application number or Challan number The Admit card will appear on the screen Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The candidates who are looking forward to appearing in the examination should keep the print out of their admit card along with them as they won’t be allowed inside the examination centre without it. Through this examination, the candidates can apply for the job of teachers in the state-run universities.

To pass this examination, the candidates are required to score at least 50% marks, however, for the reserved category the mark is at 45%. Following the examination, the students will be shortlisted for the counselling process. The counselling process is expected to take place in the second week of June.

DIRECT LINK TO BSTC ADMIT CARD 2019: Pre D.El.Ed. Examination,2019 Admit Card

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App