Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Result 2019: The results of more than 7 lakh students who had appeared in the D.El.Ed entrance examination has been finally been released by the examination conducting authority on the official websites – bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. According to reports, the results can now e accessed from the websites mentioned above and candidates must note that they will have to choose the colleges they wish to apply for to get admissions. To download the BSTC results online, candidates can follow the instructions given below for their convenience.

Moreover, the candidates who are declared qualified will have to appear for the counseling process for admissions into various colleges in the state of Rajasthan. To qualify the BSTC exam, candidates must have secured 50% and above. According to reports, the cut off this year is likely to be above 400 marks. Candidates are advised to download their results from the official website and check for more details regarding the counseling on it.

How to download the Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan BSTC mentioned above – bstc2019.org

On the homepage, click on the link to download the Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Results 2019

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and submit online

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Result 2019

