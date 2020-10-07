Rajasthan has announced the declaration of the results of Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020 on October 7, 2020, at 4 pm on its official website, predeled.org.

The Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education (DEE), Bikaner, Rajasthan has announced the declaration of the results of Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020. Directorate of Education will declare the result on October 7, 2020, at 4 pm on its official website, predeled.org

Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination was conducted online on August 31, 2020, from 2 to 5 pm across the state. At the declaration of the results, registered candidates who appeared for this year examination can check their results online at the official website. Only qualifying candidates have to register for counselling before October 15, 2020.

The examination is being conducted for the recruitment of teachers in the state by the state of Rajasthan for its elementary schools and learning boards. Registered candidates are requested to follow the steps in order to see their scorecard. Here are the details:

Know how to download to Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020. Follow the following steps to:

Registered candidates visit the official website at predeled.org Click on the link to check Pre D. El. Ed. RajasthanResults on their homepage It will be directed to a new page. Click on for Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results or click here Keep your login credentials ready Enter your enrolment number and click on submit The result will be displayed on the screen allowing you to either save or print it You can directly take a printout and save it on the computer

It is advised to print it for future references.

