Rajasthan BSTC allotment result for General, Sanskrit and LM Bhasha: Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 has been released for those students who are enrolled in General, Sanskrit and LM Bhasha stream. Candidates can check or download the result @ bstc2019.org. To make it easier the steps has been provided below, check steps

Rajasthan BSTC allotment result for General, Sanskrit and LM Bhasha: Today, Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 for Pre D.El.Ed. Sanskrit, General, L.M. Bhasha has been declared. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 can now check the result on the official website of B.S.T.C or click on the link bstc2019.org to visit directly.

However, the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results was earlier scheduled to release on 18th July 2019, but then it shifted to 21st July 2019 and then to 28th July 2019, but at last Pre DElEd Exam 2019 officials decided to announce the result on August 9 2019. To access the result candidates need to fill the credentials like Roll No, Couns. Serial No, and Date of Birth, the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results list will consist of Candite roll number, scores achieved, name of the candidates. As if now the 1st Allotment Result has been declared for three streams i.e. General, Sanskrit and LM Bhasha.

Also Read: TNTEU releases B.Ed Admission application form and guidelines 2019 @tnteu.ac.in, check details and get direct link here

Follow the steps to check Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019 Online:

Step 1: Click on the link bstc2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, under For Candidates Tab.

Step 3: Click on the links under, For Pre D.El.Ed. (GENERAL), For Pre D.El.Ed. (SANSKRIT), For Pre D.El.Ed. (L.M. BHASHA)

Step 4: A new web page will appear with a dialogue box.

Step 5: Candidates need to fill Roll No, Couns. Serial No, DOB.

Step 6: The result will appear in online mode.

Step 7: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App