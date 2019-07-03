Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 has been released on the official websites - bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. Candidates can check the details of the counseling process for admissions to D.el.ed programs that will start from next week.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 has been declared by the authority on its official websites – websites – bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the entrance for D.El.Ed programs are advised to check their results on the official websites. According to reports, more than 7 lakh candidates have appeared in the entrance examination this year and those who secure more than 50% will be eligible for the counseling process.

The authority will b conducting the BSTC counseling from next week for those who have qualified the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019.

Here are the steps to download the Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Result 2019:

Candidates need to log into the official website of Rajasthan BSTC mentioned above – bstc2019.org

Search for the link to download the Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Results 2019 on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the roll number as on the BSTC Admit card 2019

Click on submit

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 will appear on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the Result sheet future for reference

Candidates can click on this direct link to download the Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Result 2019

Those selected for the counseling will have to choose the colleges they wish to be admitted. Candidates must note that the admission will be provided on the basis of both choice and performance in the entrance examination.

The cut-off marks for admission is likely to go above 400 marks this year. Last year, the cut off went up to 427 marks for general category male while for female in the same category was 410 marks.

