Rajasthan BSTC result 2019: The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination result is likely to be declared by June 30, 2019. Interested aspirants who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. The examination was conducted on Sunday, May 26 for Diploma admission into Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.

Based on the BSTC exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process which is likely to be held at the July second week. At least 50 per cent marks, are required to pass the exam. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the examination are 45 per cent.

Rajasthan BSTC results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Know the details of the counselling process

Once the BSTC result will be released, the counselling process is likely to be begun in the second week of July. Candidates who have registered can make the payment of counselling fee. Later, they have to complete the choice after filling the seats which the seats will be allotted. After the allotment of the seats, the candidates will have to submit their admission fee within the scheduled time.

Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019: Documents needed

Class 10th admit card Class 10th, 12th mark sheets Class 10th admit card for the verification of date of birth Scanned photograph, signature of the candidate

