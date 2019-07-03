Rajasthan BSTC results 2019 @ bstc2019.org: Counselling for Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination will be announced today on July 3, 2019 at the official websites, bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official websites.

Rajasthan BSTC results 2019 @ bstc2019.org: The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination has been announced today on July 3, 2019 through the official website bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites. On Sunday, May 26, BSTC examination was conducted for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. Candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process which is expected to be held in the second week of July.

Rajasthan BSTC results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download the list. Take a print out for future use.

Class 10th admit card: Documents needed

Class 10, 12 mark sheets

Class 10 admit card for the verification of date of birth

Scanned photograph, signature of the candidate.

Candidates will be alloted at max 15,000 seats once the result is declared. Candidates who had applied for the final year while studying can participate in the seat allotment process. They will have to provide relevant documents while the allotment process.

In the previous year, the cut-off rose upto 427 marks for general category male. While the general category has to score 410 marks. Cut-off is expected to be over 400 marks this year as well. Candidates whose name will appear on the merit list have to first register and then make payment of counselling fee.

General category candidates have to score 50 per cent so that they will able to secure a seat while for OBC, SC, ST, and other reserved category applicants have to score 45 per cent.

