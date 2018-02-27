Rajasthan state cabinet took the various decision about the relaxation in the minimum pass-out score for scheduled caste and Scheduled tribe.The decision was taken on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and also shared the details of the meet. The candidates will be given 5 percent relaxation in the minimum pass-out score of 40 percent and 36 percent marks.

Rajasthan state cabinet took the various decision about the relaxation in the minimum pass-out score for scheduled caste and Scheduled tribe candidates, the provision came into action on Monday. The candidates will be given 5 percent relaxation in the minimum pass-out score of 40 percent and 36 percent marks at first and second stage of examination for recruitment of clerks. The meeting was chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and she also shared the details of the meet. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said that as per the amendment, 50 percent of the total posts of Jamadaar Grade 2 in the Rajasthan State Excise Subordinate Services would be filed through promotions while 50 percent will be filed through direct recruitment.

He also added that the decision to have 12.5 percent ex-servicemen quota is also included in the direct recruitment of this service. The cabinet also approved the provision of the standard for physical fitness and skill tests for these posts while the earlier provision of the interview was set aside and all the posts of constables in the excise subordinate service would be filled by directed recruitment, where 75 percent posts of the driver will be filled by direct recruitment and through promotion 25 percent will be given.

Rathore added there should be amendment in the Rajasthan Technical Universities through an amendment bill, which will be placed in the state assembly, through which the state government would have the right to appoint the first Vice Chancellor of any technical university in the state. Many other decision were taken into account the decision to rename Dholpur District Ayurvedic Hospital as Government Rajabeti District Ayurvedic Hospital. The cabinet also decided to grant land to several caste organisations for constructing hostels and educational institutes on concessional rates which will be in comparison to the revised prices, he said.

