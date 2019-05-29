Rajasthan class 10 board result 2019: The class 10th result will be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) by May end or June's first week on the official website rajresults.nic.in. The exam was conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2019. Over 11 lakh students who appeared for the exam can check the same through the official website such as rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE class 10 board result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will release the class 10 board exams results by May end or June’s first week on the official website rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE conducted the class 10 board exams from March 14 to March 27, 2019. The result can be checked on another official website also that is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As many as 11 lakh students appeared for the exams. Meanwhile, the exam results for BSER class 12 results was released in two parts — Rajasthan Board class 12 science, commerce result and BSER class 12 Arts result 2019 was announced on May 22. Alternatively, the students can also check the results on third-party websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Besides this, the students can also check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number. They can send it to 56263, one can get result in the form of an SMS alert.

Students can follow the below steps to check their result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board that is rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Enter the required details as mentioned in the space provided and other credentials which are required to open the result page.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on screen.

Step 6: Check the result.

Step 7: Students can save the result for future uses.

In the previous year, 10,82,972 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10th exams. A total number of 79.86 per cent students passed the examination. The pass percentage of girls is 79.95 per cent against boys which stands at 79.79 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App