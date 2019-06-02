The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE will declare the Class 10 Board result 2019 on June 3 at 11:00 am on its official website. The students can log in the official website of the RBSE, i.e.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and check their result by following the steps mentioned below.

Rajasthan class 10 result 2019 @rajresults.nic.in: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE, will declare the class 10th result 2019 on June, 3 at 11:00 am. Students can result on the official website of the RBSE, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. tomorrow at 11 am.

The examination of Rajasthan class 10 board was held from March 14 to March 27. Students can check their results on the alternative websites examresults.net/rajasthan , indiaresults.com

As per the reports, Around 11,22,651 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 Board exam. In 2018, around 79.86 per cent of candidates had passed the Class 10 exam. and the results were declared on June 10. The pass percentage among the regular students was 80.13 per cent.

Rajasthan class 10 result 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Click on the official website of the Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which states ‘RBSE Class 10th/8th Result 2019’.

Step 3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: RBSE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

The students can also check their result via SMS.

Rajasthan class 10 result 2019: Steps to Check your result via SMS

Step 1- Type RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER

Step 2- Send the text to 56263

Step 3- The score and your overall RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be in your message inbox.

In 1957, Rajasthan Board was established by the state government in Jaipur. The Rajasthan Board presently had its headquarters in Ajmer. which conducts and evaluates 8th, 10th and 12th class exams. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is affiliated with more than 6000 plus schools.

