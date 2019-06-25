Rajasthan RSOS 10th results 2019 declared @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in LIVE Updates: The results of the class 10th or matric examinations will be declared by RSOS on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 3 pm through the official website such as rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The results can be checked through rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, education.rajasthan.gov.in and exam hosting partner website, indiaresult.com. It will be available on other exam hosting website after the declaration

Rajasthan class 10 result 2019 @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the results of class 10 or matric examinations on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 on the official website such as rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from these websites, the results can be checked through rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, education.rajasthan.gov.in and exam hosting partner website, indiaresult.com. The results will be available on the websites soon after the declaration. Candidates are need to visit the official and private websites. On the homepage, click on the ‘download result link’. Enter the registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for future use.

The Rajasthan State Open School conducts the class 10 and class 12 examinations twice a year. The Rajasthan will start the facility of the re-evaluation and re-totalling. For this, the candidates need to fill the application form which is available at the official website. Submit all the details along with an application fee. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 for every subject.

Rajasthan class 10 result 2019: Here are the Live Updates:

Rajasthan RSOS has declared 10th result

Rajasthan RSOS 10th result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official, private websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card, take a print out for future use.

Rajasthan RSOS 10th result: Direct websites to check

Results will be available on some websites such as

rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.result91.com

education.rajasthan.gov.in

indiaresult.com

Rajasthan RSOS 10th results: Re-evaluation process

The RSOS also provides the facility for re-evaluation and re-totalling. To apply for the same they need to fill the application form at the official website. Submit all the details along with an application fee. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 for each subject. The results will be declared at 3 pm on the official websites such as rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, education.rajasthan.gov.in. They can check it through the official websites.

Rajasthan Board class 12 science, arts, commerce: Girls outperform boys

RBSE has already announced the results of class 12 arts stream. Girls had outperformed boys in by over 5 per cent. Similarly, in Science and commerce stream also, a similar trend was observed. In BSER class 12 science, 95.86 per cent girls passed the exam. While 91.59 per cent boys had passed the exam. In RBSE, class 12 Commerce, 89.40 per cent boys and 95.31 per cent girls passed the Rajasthan board result.

