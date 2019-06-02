Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2019: The class 10th result will be announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer on June 3, Monday at 11 am on the official websites such as rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Over 11 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board exam which was conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2019. These students are anxiously waiting for the result and can check the result through other official websites.

In order to avoid inconvenience caused by teh heavy traffic on the official website, the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 can also be checked on other exam alternative portals such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

RBSE class 10 Result 2019: Following are the steps to check the score on Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

Step 1. Go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’ tab

Step 3. Enter your roll number in the other page appeared in the new window. Click the submit button

Step 4. The RBSE 10th Result 2019, will appear on the screen

Step 5. Take out a print for the download for future use.

Alternatively, the result can be checked through mobile SMS service. To get the result one can check the result after following certain steps:

Step 1- Type RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER

Step 2- Send the text to 56263

Step 3- Overall RBSE 10th result 2019 will be sent in your message inbox.

Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications. These apps are available at the google play store. One can get the results via app. The students have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile-apps, in order to check result after the declaration.

