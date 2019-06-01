Rajasthan class 10 result 2019: The class 10th result 2019 will be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) on June 3. at 11 am on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Over 1 lakh students who had appeared for the exam in the year 2019 can check their result through the official website. Alternatively, the students can also check the results through SMS and Apps.

Rajasthan Board 10 result 2019: Steps to check your RBSE Class 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Rajasthan board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’, on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number, on the new log-in page displayed in a new window

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: RBSE class 10th Result 2019 will be displayed

Step 6: Download the same on the official website. Take a print out of the same for future use.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2019: RBSE 10th result via SMS

Alternatively, the students can also check their results through SMS. Candidates can send SMS to 56263 with the following message: RESULTRAJ10AROLL NUMBER

RBSE 10th results 2019 via app:

Students can also check the results through several applications. These applications are available at the google play store. To know the results, the candidates can visit the google play store. They have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile-apps after teh declaration.

Rajasthan Board class 10 result 2019: Last year data

In the previous year, the overall pass percentage of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result stood at 79.86 per cent. Girls outhone boys after securing 79.95 per cent. While boys secured 79.79 per cent. The class 10th exams were held from March 15 to 26, 2018. Nearly 11 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

