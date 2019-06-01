Rajasthan class 10 result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) is all set to announce the results of the class 10th board examination results 2019 on June 3. at 11 am on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students who appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website. Over 1 lakh students appeared for class 10 examination in 2019. The examination was conducted at various test centre across all the centres in the nation.
Rajasthan Board 10 result 2019: Steps to check your RBSE Class 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Rajasthan board: rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’, on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number, on the new log-in page displayed in a new window
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: RBSE class 10th Result 2019 will be displayed
Step 6: Download the same on the official website. Take a print out of the same for future use.
Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2019: RBSE 10th result via SMS
Alternatively, the students can also check their results through SMS. Candidates can send SMS to 56263 with the following message: RESULTRAJ10AROLL NUMBER
RBSE 10th results 2019 via app:
Students can also check the results through several applications. These applications are available at the google play store. To know the results, the candidates can visit the google play store. They have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile-apps after teh declaration.
Rajasthan Board class 10 result 2019: Last year data
In the previous year, the overall pass percentage of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result stood at 79.86 per cent. Girls outhone boys after securing 79.95 per cent. While boys secured 79.79 per cent. The class 10th exams were held from March 15 to 26, 2018. Nearly 11 lakh students had appeared for the exam.