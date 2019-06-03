Rajasthan Class 10 results 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the Class 10 results soon @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and @ rajresults.nic.in today, June 3, 2019. The Rajasthan board had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 14 to March 27, 2019. Over 11 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 Board examination.

Rajasthan Class 10 results 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the Class 10 results soon @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and @ rajresults.nic.in today, June 3, 2019. It has been reported that the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will release the Rajasthan Class 10 results 2019 at around 11 am. The students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination can visit the official websites of the board to stay updated regarding the results.

The Rajasthan board had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 14 to March 27, 2019. Over 11 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 Board examination. Last year, teh board released the Rajasthan Class 10 results on June 10 and the total pass percentage was recorded at 80.13 per cent.

The students who have been impatiently waiting for their Rajasthan Class 10 results 2019 are advised to keep a check on the official website of the board. The students can also visit the alternative websites to know their results. The links to the alternative websites are mentioned below.

Rajasthan Class 10 result 2019: List of websites to check

Rajasthan Class 10 result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or the alternative websites mentioned above On the homepage, click on the link: ‘RBSE Class 10th/8th Result 2019’. You will be redirected to a new page where you will enter your details like name and roll number. Click on ‘Submit’. RBSE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Rajasthan Class 10 result 2019: Check via SMS

Type RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER Send the text to 56263 The score and your overall RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be in your message inbox.

The BSER recently released the Class 12 results 2019 on May 22. The total pass percentage was recorded at 88 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App