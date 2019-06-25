Rajasthan class 10 results 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will announce the results of class 10th or matric examinations on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 3 pm through the official websites such as rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in and partner website such as, indiaresult.com. Candidates can know the results through the official websites.

Earlier, The RSOS class 12th results were declared. The overall pass percentage touched 34.85 per cent. There was an increase of 1.17 per cent as compared to the previous year’s pass percentage. In the previous year, Rajasthan Open school had declared the class 10 and class 12 results on the same date. The examinations were conducted in the month of May this year. The RSSO conducted the class 10 and class 12 examinations twice a year.

Furthermore, the RSOS provides the facility for re-evaluation and re-totalling. To apply for the same, the candidates can fill the application form at the official website. Then submit along with an application fee. Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 for each subject.

Rajasthan RSOS 10th result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official, private websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter the details such as registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result, take a print out for future use.

About RSOS

In the year 2005, The Rajasthan State Open School Board (RSOS) was established with the aim of providing education to the private candidates at secondary and senior secondary levels. the board conducts the examination twice a year October – November, and March -April every year.

