Rajasthan class 10 results 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will declare the results of the class 10th through the official website on June 3, Monday at 11 am. Over 11,22,651 lakh students who had appeared for the examination can check their result through the official website. Alternatively, the results can be checked through other ways. The other exam result hosting website portals such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com will also post the result. Other than this, the result will be declared through SMS and Apps.

Students can follow certain steps through which the result can be checked:

Step 1. Go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link which says ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’

Step 3. Enter your roll number and other details. Click on the button submit

Step 4. RBSE 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Take out a print out for future reference.

After, the official declaration of RBSE 10th Result 2019, the candidates can also check their score through SMS service. To get the result, one can send the details, send the following text-

Step 1- Type RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER

Step 2- Send the text to 56263

Step 3- Check your score and overall RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be in your message box.

Students can also check their results through other mobile-based applications. These apps are available at the google play store. To get their result, the students need to pre-register their roll number on these mobile-apps in. In 2018, the Class 10 board results were declared by the Rajasthan Board on June 11. The overall pass percentage of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result stood at 79.86 per cent.

