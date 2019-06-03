Rajasthan class 10th result 2019: The class 10th board result 2019 will be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) today on June 3 at 4 pm @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can know the result through the official website.

Rajasthan class 10th result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) will announce the RBSE Class 10 Result 2019 today on June 3 at 4 pm @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website. Over 10 lakh RBSE Class 10 board students who were waiting anxiously waiting for the RBSE Board 10th Result 2019 can check the same through the official website. In this year 2019, RBSE secretary Meghna Chowdhury will declare the RBSE 10th Result 2019 at a press conference from the board office at 4 pm.

There are also third party websites through which the results can be checked such as examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com. This has been facilitated by the RBSE in order to avoid the inconvenience at the website caused by heavy traffic.

In order to check the RBSE Class 10th Result 2019 at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, all the candidates need to follow the below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Rajasthan board: rajresults.nic.in

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan board: rajresults.nic.in Step 2 : Click on ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’ on the homepage.

: Click on ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’ on the homepage. Step 3 : On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and details

: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and details Step 4 : Click on the submit tab. RBSE class 10th Result 2019 will appear.

: Click on the submit tab. RBSE class 10th Result 2019 will appear. Step 5: Download the same. Take a print out of the same for future use.

The RBSE candidates can check the Rajasthan Board results via SMS service.

Type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

In the previous year, 2018, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer had released the Class 10 board results on June 11, Tuesday. The State Education Minister Vasudev Devnani had declared the RBSE results. The overall pass percentage of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result stood at 79.86 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys after securing 79.95 per cent, while boys’ scored 79.79 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App