Rajasthan class 10th results 2019 @ eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will declare the results of class 10 or matric examinations on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 3 pm on the official websites rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in , rajasthan.result91.com. The result will also be available at the partner’s websites such as indiaresult.com. This statement was made by an official from the board.

Earlier, the RSOS class 12 result was declared. Overall the pass percentage stood at 34.85 per cent. it was an increase of 1.17 per cent from the previous year’s pass percentage.

In the previous year, Rajasthan Open school had announced the class 10th and 12th results on the same date. The exams were held in the month of May this year. The Rajasthan Open School conducted class 10 and class 12 examinations twice a year. Further, the RSSO provides the facility to apply for re-evaluation and re-totalling.

Rajasthan RSOS class 10th result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official, private websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’, given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out future reference.

To apply for the same, the candidates can fill the application form which is available at the official website. Then submit all the details along with the application fee. They need to pay Rs 200 for each subject.

About RSOS

The Rajasthan State Open School Board (RSOS) was established in the year 2005 with the aim of providing education to the private candidates at secondary and senior secondary levels. The board conducts examination twice a year October – November, and March -April every year.

