Rajasthan Class 12 Arts result 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results of class 12 Humanities stream examination on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 3 pm. The results will be declared through a press conference from the board office, Ajmer. The result would be declared on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well. Students would require their roll numbers to access their RBSE Results online.

Rajasthan class 12 Arts Results 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in : Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results of class 12 Humanities stream examination on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 3 pm. The results will be declared through a press conference from the board office, Ajmer. The result would be declared on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well. Students require their roll numbers to access their RBSE Results online.

Once the results are declared, students can go to the official website and click on the activated link. A new window would open. Enter your roll number to view your RBSE Class 12 results.

Around 5.3 lakh candidates appeared in the 12th Arts examination that was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019.

The Rajasthan Board results will also be available through SMS. Candidates can send an SMS to 56263 with the following message: RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER

Rajasthan class 12 Arts Results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Open the official websites @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Now click on the link for result, on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your important details like roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Now click on submit button

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out of your results for future use

The RBSE announced the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce stream examination on May 15, 2019. Surprisingly, the result of science students was better than RBSE class 12 commerce students. It is to be noted that, the overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent. Puneet Maheshwari became the topper in Science stream. Whereas, in commerce 91.46 per cent of students passed the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce exam 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App