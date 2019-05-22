Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result: RBSE declares Plus 2 Arts results @rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested students can check the result through the mentioned official website.

Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result @ rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 Arts results at 3 pm today (on Wednesday, May 22, 2019). The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 have been released on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from that, the results are also available on third-party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Students are advised to keep their Roll Number and Date of Birth handy to check their websites. The mark sheet will be given to students today itself. Reports said around 5.3 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 Arts exams conducted by the Board this year. The pass percentage this year is expected to increase compared to the previous year.

Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result: Here are the steps to check your results on the computer

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link which is available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Step 4: Enter details as mentioned

Step 5: Check the result. Download the result for future need.

The result can also be checked via third-party result websites and also through SMS alert as well.

STEP 1: Type RESULT space RAH12A space Roll number

STEP 2: Send it to 56263. The scores will be available on your mobile.

The Board declared Commerce and Science stream result on May 15, 2019.

The RBSE was set up in 1957 with the sole purpose of promoting and monitoring secondary and senior secondary education in the state. At present, the board monitors and regulates education in 33 districts of the state of Rajasthan. As many as 6,000 schools are affiliated to it.

